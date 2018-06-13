Police seize R5m worth of abalone in Cape Town

A total of 8,330 shelled abalone worth R5-million were discovered. Photo: ANA / SAPS

CAPE TOWN - Abalone worth R5-million was recovered in Gordon's Bay outside Cape Town in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase, police said in a statement.

Police received a tip-off that a vehicle transporting the abalone was on its way to the harbour town of Gordon's Bay.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said when the driver of the vehicle realised he had been spotted, a high-speed chase ensued.

"The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot," said Rwexana.

Rwexana said 8,330 shelled abalone were discovered in the car.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

African News Agency