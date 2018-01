File: Police shot a man who threatened them with a knife in Braamfontein early on Monday. Photo: Flickr/Olivier Leclaire

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead by police responding to a reported scuffle in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Police say the deceased threatened them with a knife.

Gauteng SA Police Service spokesman Kay Makhubela said patrolling police officers had stopped when they saw people fighting.

One of the men turned against police with a knife and police shot him. The other man had been stabbed and was taken to hospital, he said.

Police were investigating.

eNCA