Police tackle ongoing gang wars

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have their hands full trying to tackle ongoing gang wars.

Police have announced new plans to counter gangsterism nationally, but some affected communities are not convinced.

Innocent people usually get caught up in the cross fire of gang violence in the Western Cape.

Deputy police Minister Bongani Mkongi says this phenomenon is not limited to this province.

Mkongi's hinted at new plans to deal with gangsterism nationally.

"We are going to be implementing an anti gangsterism strategy. This strategy has its own pillars, social partnership as we spoke about, community mobilisation, spatial design, and criminal justice process," says Mkongi.

"The objective of the strategy is disable, dislodge, and weaken the capacity of gangs to operate in the different areas."

The deputy police minister visited Hanover Park, a hot-spot for gang violence, to try and engage the community.

But, some of the anti-gangsterism organisations working here say such visits don't make a difference.

Ceasefire programme CEO, Craven Engel says: "These specialised units should be more in contact with the community and people. They should make contact with NGOs and like-minded people that does the work and sort of become network partners to solving the crime problem, but them coming in with guns and vans for a day or two, arresting people that’s back on the street tomorrow, that doesn’t help."

Although Mkongi admits that the problem is quite complex and the criminals are usually well armed, police have had some successes.

"We have 14 gang members that were arrest on 10 murder cases between April and July 2017, and we also have 17 gang members arrested on 17 attempted murder cases between April and July 2017," says Mkongi.

Mkongi's also says their new strategy will be met with a lot challenges, which include internal corruption and intimidation.

He's called on all affected communities to be part of the fight against gangsterism.

