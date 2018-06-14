Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE VIDEO: Police give feedback on Verulam mosque attack probe

  • South Africa
File: A few days after the attack, a device believed to be a bomb was found in the mosque. Photo: Malungelo Booi/ eNCA

CAPE TOWN - A police task team is expected to brief the Portfolio Committee on Police on the Verulam mosque attack investigation.

One person was killed last month and two others seriously injured when knife-wielding men attacked a mosque in the north of Durban.

The suspects set the mosque on fire before fleeing.

READ: Hawks confirms device found in Verulam mosque is a bomb

A few days after the attack, a device believed to be a bomb was found in the mosque.

No arrests have been made.

