Police to give update on Chief Justice burglary probe

File: The Acting National Police Commissioner is expected to hold media briefing on Wednesday morning on the break-in at the Chief Justice’s Office.

• Editor's note: This live event is expected to start at 9am.

JOHANNESBURG - The Acting National Police Commissioner is expected to hold media briefing on Wednesday morning on the break-in at the Chief Justice’s Office.

General Khomotso Phahlane is expected to give an update on police investigations into the burglary at the Midrand offices.

Fifteen computers containing private information about judges and officials were stolen on Saturday.

The judiciary says it’s a major setback for its administration.

Some experts have linked the break-in to last week’s Constitutional Court ruling on the Sassa debacle.

