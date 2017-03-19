Police top brass to probe chief justice burglary

File: Gauteng's deputy commissioner for crime detection, Major-General Mary Motsepe, is to lead the investigation of the burglary of the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand. Photo: eNCA / Yusuf Omar

JOHANNESBURG - Police have launched a high-level investigation of the burglary at the Office of the Chief Justice.

The multidisciplinary team is led by Gauteng's deputy commissioner for crime detection, Major-General Mary Motsepe.

Thieves made off with 15 computers after breaking into the office's human resources department.

The computers contained the personal information of 250 judges.

The police and the ANC have condemned the incident, describing it as an attack on the Judiciary.

eNCA