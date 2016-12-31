Police unable to identify two drowned children

FILE: National Sea Rescue Institute said the bodies of the children were recovered and Forensic Pathology Services removed them. Photo: EPA/NIC BOTHMA

CAPE TOWN - The bodies of two children who drowned on Friday, have not yet been identified, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Strandfontein station commander, Vaugn Seconds, said the families of the children had not yet come forward.

He said NSRI Strandfontein duty crew were activated just before 7pm on Friday after the Police Dive Unit informed them about the incident at the estuary by the Sandvlei Mouth, Muizenberg.

“Eye-witnesses reported four children (believed to be males) to be playing in the water by the R310 bridge, Muizenberg, when the same eye-witnesses then discovered two children (believed to be from that group of four children) to be lying at the bottom in the water. One of the children was believed to have been seen riding away on a bicycle.”

Seconds said the bodies of the children were recovered and Forensic Pathology Services removed them.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the water to rule out the possibility that the other two children had also drowned.

In a separate incident, a 70-year-old man, died after falling from rocks at Cape Point.

NSRI Simonstown station commander, Darren Zimmerman, said NSRI Simonstown was activated just before 5pm on Friday.

“On arrival on the scene the NSRI and CMR paramedics were transferred from the sea rescue craft to the shore and medical equipment was transferred onto the shore”.

He said the angler had fallen seven to eight metres and was in a critical condition.

He went into cardiac arrest and was declared dead on the scene.

