Police uncover dagga plantation worth R25,000 in mealie field

Police in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State have uncovered a hidden dagga plantation and arrested a man allegedly responsible for the plantation Photo: SAPS

Police in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State have uncovered a hidden dagga plantation and arrested a man allegedly responsible for the plantation. Photo: SAPS

PHUTHADITJHABA – Police in Phuthaditjhaba have uncovered a hidden dagga plantation and arrested a man allegedly responsible for the plantation, Free State police said on Saturday.

“The Phuthaditjhaba K9 unit has rolled [up] their sleeves on taking [the] fight to the dagga dealers in QwaQwa in the streets and their homes. A suspect has been arrested after [a] dagga forest was discovered at Naledi village and removed,” Sergeant Mmako Mophiring said.

Police were patrolling in Naledi village in Qwaqwa at about 10am on Thursday when they spotted mealies planted at a house, but “with [a] strange forest outgrowing other plants”.

“They came closer for inspection only to discover that it’s dagga. The suspect was found and arrested for [a] dagga plantation.”

The dagga weighed about 25.7kg and had an estimated street value of R25,000.

The arrested man was expected to appear in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Mophiring said

African News Agency