Police union outcry over Parliament's bartender salary

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Union (Sapu) has slammed Parliament over its bartender minimum salary package which surpasses that of junior police officers.

Parliament recently advertised available positions within the house including that of a bartender.

The bartender position comes with a minimum pay of R283,611 per annum (approximately R23,000 per month) while according to Sapu, police constables earn around R180,000 per year.

The advertisement said applicants for the bartender position should have a Grade-12 qualification, a National Certificate in Food and Beverage services, be computer literate and have two year's relevant experience.

Sapu general secretary Oscar Skommere said the pay for the barman was unfair as compared to police constables who work in "dangerous situations on daily basis."

"We do not know how they determine the salaries in parliament but if we compare this position of a bartender to that of constables who work under difficult and dangerous conditions on a daily basis, it is unfair, constables earn about R15,000 per month, even for police officers who have experience, it is difficult for them to earn that much," he said.

According to data by payscale.com, the average bartender in South Africa earns between R17,030 and R93,653 per year.

Social media users also had a go at the bartender's salary.

Bartender yase Parliament makes more money than me... -- — MƦ MλkλliMλ (@MpiloMakalima) June 19, 2018

A bartender earns 24k a month in SOUTH AFRICA. Haikhona I still can't believe this nonsense PARLIAMENT stop wasting our money — Jabu Dhlamini (@jdhlamini3) June 19, 2018

