Police union rejects ranks for returning officers

Johannesburg, 17 June 2017 – Commenting on the recent police re-enlistment drive, the union says it discourages those in the system waiting for a promotion. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Union (Sapu) is unhappy about returning police officers keeping their old ranks.

The union said on Saturday this would discourage officers already in the system who are waiting for promotion.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) announced on Friday that it would re-enlist former members, from the rank of constable to warrant officer, in the ranks they previously held.

Sapu spokesman Oscar Skomere said: "We don't object to the idea behind the re-enlistment ... we are against the fact that they bring them back on the same level ... what will have changed in the two- or three-year term when this individual was outside?"

