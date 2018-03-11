Police unsure of reasons behind KZN ANC voting coordinator's killing

File: Police Minister Bheki Cele says police are yet to confirm if the killing of an ANC member in KZN was politically motivated. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Police minister, Bheki Cele says there’s no confirmation yet that an African National Congress (ANC) member’s murder was politically motivated.

Nqobizwe Mkhize, a voting district coordinator on the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Coast, was gunned down in his home on Saturday.

Two other community members, Nathi Hlengwa and Sibonelo Hlongwane, were gunned down a few kilometres away15 minutes later.

Mkhize has been instrumental in driving the party’s campaign in his district, which is part of the eThekwini region.

There has been a string of politically aligned killings in the province over the last years.

The latest incident led a visit from the police minister, who had been campaigning in the province during the voter registration weekend.

He addressed the community in a bid to reassure them.

Cele says initial reports suggest the shooting wasn’t politically motivated.

Despite Cele’s visit, residents are worried.

eNCA