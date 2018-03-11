Police unsure of reasons behind KZN ANC voting coordinator's killing

JOHANNESBURG – Police minister, Bheki Cele says there’s no confirmation yet that an African National Congress (ANC) member’s murder was politically motivated.
Nqobizwe Mkhize, a voting district coordinator on the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Coast, was gunned down in his home on Saturday.
Two other community members, Nathi Hlengwa and Sibonelo Hlongwane, were gunned down a few kilometres away15 minutes later.
Mkhize has been instrumental in driving the party’s campaign in his district, which is part of the eThekwini region.
There has been a string of politically aligned killings in the province over the last years.
The latest incident led a visit from the police minister, who had been campaigning in the province during the voter registration weekend.
He addressed the community in a bid to reassure them.
Cele says initial reports suggest the shooting wasn’t politically motivated.
Despite Cele’s visit, residents are worried.
