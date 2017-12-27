Police warn against drinking and swimming as drownings surge

File: Police in the Eastern Cape have appealed to holidaymakers to be vigilant of swimming children. Photo: AFP / Rajesh Jantilal

TSHWANE – Police in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday have urged holidaymakers to be careful in the sea after several drownings.

“We are appealing to parents and adults to exercise more caution as police cannot afford one more death that could have been avoided. A stern warning is issued to those who continue to drink [alcohol] and swim to refrain from this abhorred conduct before it is too late,” said police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.

Two women in their early 20s drowned on Tuesday while swimming at Qolora by Sea at Centane, in the Amatole District Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Tonjeni said police have opened inquest dockets for both incidents.

In another incident, a Port Elizabeth man, believed to be in his 20s, drowned at Kariega River Mouth Beach on December 24.

A search party was out at Qolora by Sea, on the Wild Coast, on Wednesday after a 12-year-old boy went missing.

“The parents, friends, family and police K9 Unit are helping search out for the missing teen or body. The boy was last seen enjoying a good swim when a wave hit him. He was not seen again,” said Tonjeni.

Police visibility has been heightened at East London, Port Alfred and Port St Johns beaches, with officers on horseback patrolling the areas, asking community members to monitor their swimming children and warning adults about the dangers of swimming under the influence of liquor.

“The police are confident that if the public exercises the [caution] of looking after children well while swimming, and avoiding swimming when drunk, a lot of drowning incidents will be avoided,” said Tonjeni.

“We urge parents to talk constantly to their children and make them aware of the possible dangers when in the water. Communication with your child is critical in the prevention of such incidents. Do not take matters for granted and do not make the common mistake in assuming that 'it will not happen to my child'."

Police said children must not be left unattended in the water.

“There must always be adult supervision of the pool. Public pools are full of people having fun and not often notice is taken of a person in trouble in the water. The SAPS urges that people who are unable to swim not be allowed in the water at all, and also people who are intoxicated not to enter the water,” said Tonjeni.

The police warned the public to be vigilant as criminals are lurking on beaches.

“Beachgoers are warned not to leave their vehicle keys and important personal items – cellphones, wallets – under towels or blankets while they are in the water. Unbeknown to the victim, opportunistic criminals are on the lurk and are watching. Make sure that someone is watching your belongings while you swim,” said Tonjeni.

“Victims only realise the loss of their belongings and break-ins of their vehicles when they are leaving to go home.”

African News Agency