Political leadership to be summoned to commission of inquiry into Water Affairs

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says it'll summon top officials from the Department of Water and Sanitation to testify on the current crisis ravaging the department.

Plans are underway to open a commission of inquiry into the department's woes.

Scopa chairperson, Themba Godi, said: "We will be investigating matters that happened now going a couple of years back, so clearly the political leadership of the department would be one of the key people who should give evidence and be held accountable of what has happened.

"Without pre-empting, who is going to come, I would imagine that the political leadership will be one of the key people and I think they will also have an interest to get to that platform to come put things into perspective."

In a statement on Wednesday, Parliament said there will be a joint commission of inquiry of both the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation and Scopa.

"The joint committee has also agreed on the need to identify focus areas that will stem from various sources, such as the Auditor-General (AG), National Treasury, the BRRR, Scopa reports, and the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) report, amongst others<' said Parliament in the statement.

"The joint committee has also agreed to have a public participation process that will request submissions from members of the public to add value to the inquiry. The joint committee has agreed that there is a need for an evidence leader in this process. It has been agreed that a process of law enforcement must work in parallel with the inquiry where there are any illegal transgressions."

