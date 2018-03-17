Political parties welcome decision to prosecute former president Zuma

File: The IFP's Narend Singh has welcomed the decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma, which it said is long overdue.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties united in welcoming the decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.

Inkatha Freedom Party

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) welcomed the decision by the NPA to finally prosecute Zuma on charges of corruption emanating from alleged criminal activity more than a decade ago.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision on Friday to prosecute the former president was long overdue, IFP chief whip Narend Singh said.

“The decision to proceed with charges of corruption against former president Zuma is long overdue but very welcome," he said.

"The IFP has always contended that Jacob Zuma must have his day in court, and views in a very serious light the obstruction that has been encountered, particularly at the hand of NPA, who should have been above and beyond reproach in prosecuting criminal activity without fear, favour, or prejudice.

“The decision by [NPA head] Shaun Abrahams to prosecute Jacob Zuma only now is in itself a damming indictment on the state of capture of the NPA under the Zuma presidency.

“The IFP calls for this matter to be prosecuted without delay and for a full judicial commission of inquiry into the fitness of Shaun Abrahams and all prosecutors involved in this matter at the NPA to be held. As far as we are concerned this was an abuse of the rule of law and constitutes obstruction of justice and criminality.”

United Democratic Movement

&amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;quot;name&amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;quot;WEB_VIDEO_KWANKWA_UDM_170318&amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;quot;description&amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;quot;duration&amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;quot;54&amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;quot;thumbnailUrl&amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;quot;http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_7guyynbo/version/100002&amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;quot;uploadDate&amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;quot;2018-03-17T09:38:28.000Z&amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;quot;width&amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;quot;643&amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;quot;height&amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;quot;360&amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) also agreed the decision to chargeZuma was long overdue.

The UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said, “The ANC must not think we’re naïve. This is the reason is not isolated from the decision to recall Zuma. It’s also the reason they prevented him from delivering SONA. There’s no reason that we should be commending Shaun Abrahams…Be that as it may we do welcome the decision.”

National Freedom Party

&lt;span itemprop=&quot;name&quot; content=&quot;WEB_VIDEO_KHUBISA_NFP_170318&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;description&quot; content=&quot;&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;duration&quot; content=&quot;44&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;thumbnailUrl&quot; content=&quot;http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_5nwff44p/version/100002&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;uploadDate&quot; content=&quot;2018-03-17T09:43:29.000Z&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;width&quot; content=&quot;643&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;height&quot; content=&quot;360&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;

The National Freedom Party(NFP) joined other parties in welcoming the NPA’s decision to prosecute former president Zuma.

The NFP's Professor Nhlanhla Khubisa said, “We welcome the decision by the head of the NPA. We see this as victory and it paves the way for a case that’s dragged on and on. Now we are happy that the law will take its course.”

African News Agency