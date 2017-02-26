Politicians, union pay tribute to judge Essa Moosa

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma, the Democratic Alliance, and the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) were among those paying tribute and expressing deep sadness at the death of former High Court judge Essa Moosa who died at his home in Cape Town on Sunday.

Zuma extended heartfelt condolences on the death of the “seasoned former judge of the Supreme Court of South Africa” and former human rights lawyer.

“We have learned with sadness the passing of one for the country’s renowned human rights activists and former judge of the Supreme Court honourable judge Moosa. His passing is an enormous loss to South Africa of one our seasoned human rights activists. We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to [the] Moosa family and relatives, our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May his soul rest in peace,” Zuma said in a statement.

Deeply saddened by the passing of great human being Judge Essa Moosa.It was an honour to work under his leadership in the 90s. #RIPEssaMoosa https://t.co/wCJoXLjq5R — Adv Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) February 26, 2017

Democratic Alliance spokeswoman Glynnis Breytenbach also expressed deep sadness at Moosa’s death.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” Breytenbach said in a statement.

“Judge Moosa contributed greatly to our country in numerous ways. He was a human rights lawyer who challenged apartheid violations such as detention without trial. He played a vital role in the establishment of our democracy when he served on the ANC’s constitutional committee which supported the party’s negotiation team for the establishment of a democratic South Africa.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Judge Essa Moosa. He contributed greatly to our country in numerous ways. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 26, 2017

“He will be remembered for being a founding member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers where he chaired its human rights committee. He practised as an attorney until December 1997 and was appointed as a judge of the Western Cape High Court in 1998 where he served for 13 years before retiring in February 2011.

“In 2014, he was appointed to the Office of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) as an investigating judge and made headway into investigating complaints from and against members of the Hawks. The DA thanks judge Moosa for his immense contribution to our country. Rest in peace,” Breytenbach said.

Judge Essa Moosa 'was like a beacon of hope in dark times'

He passed away this morning.

R.I.P pic.twitter.com/PdU2EJTYOn — South African Heroes (@SA_Heroes) February 26, 2017

In another statement, Sactwu general secretary Andre Kriel said Moosa was regarded as a role model for tens of thousands of clothing and textile workers.

“We call on the City of Cape Town to, with haste, and as part of our decolonisation project erect a memorial statue in his and all our honour in the Company Gardens in Cape Town.

“Our people who have displayed unwavering integrity to our cause of a just nation free from prejudice against immigrants and steadfast against corruption must be duly respected,” Kriel said.

Moosa was to be buried in Mowbray in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

African News Agency