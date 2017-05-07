Politics take centre-stage at Verena mass funeral

A mass funeral was held on Saturday morning, for some of the children who were killed in the Verena taxi crash. Photo: Twitter/@elphastau

VERENA - It was an emotional send off for 16 pupils and a school assistant who died when their minibus taxi collided with a heavy duty truck last month.

Grief-stricken family and friends of the crash victims attended the mass funeral service held in Verena, Mpumalanga.

Though the incident was broadly described as tragic, it also brought the community together.

"We are urging officials in Mpumalanga to ensure that schools in the province offer other subjects and languages to make sure our children don’t have to travel to other provinces, as was case here," a community member, Grita Skosana said.

It seems comforting the bereaved wasn't the only reason some attended. Several government officials attended the funeral including speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete and newly appointed transport minister, Joe Maswanganyi, who used his time on the podium to respond to former president FW de Klerk who on Friday, criticised the ANC government during the inaugural National Foundations Dialogue Initiative.

"Under the ANC government the Road Accident Fund is no longer an exclusive domain, it also cares for our people even here in Verena so today we can’t be told by FW De Klerk who was the president of the apartheid government, because under him, the roads were for the whites,” Maswanganyi said.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete also talked politics.

Meanwhile, education minister Angie Motshekga used her time to call for greater responsibility from road users.

“The only legacy that we can carry forward in the memory of our beautiful souls is to know and understand that road safety is everybody’s responsibility," Motshekga said.

Two other pupils will be buried on Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

