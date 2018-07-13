Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Popcru marches to Union Buildings

  • South Africa
FILE: Popcru wants correctional services to address overcrowding in prisons and to employ more staff. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

PRETORIA - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) will march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.

It's expected to hand over a list of demands addressed to four government departments Police‚ Justice‚ Transport and Health.

Some of their demands include the restructuring of the police and the centralisation of traffic departments.

READ: Popcru distances itself from 10111 protest

The union wants correctional services to address overcrowding in prisons and to employ more staff.

It is also demanding a once-off promotion for police and correctional services officials who have been on the same salary scale for more than ten years. 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close