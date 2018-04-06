Possible public sector strike on the cards

File: The public sector wage deal for about 1.3 million civil servants lapsed at the end of March. Photo: eNCA / Julia Housdon

JOHANNESBURG - Public sector workers could go on strike if wage negotiations with the government are not concluded soon.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has accused the government of using delaying tactics in negotiations, which have been continuing since October.

A two-day meeting between the government and labour concluded in the early hours of Friday without agreement being reached.

The public sector wage deal for about 1,3 million civil servants lapsed on 31 March.

The PSA represents some 238,000 public servants and describes itself as "the largest, politically non-affiliated, fully representative union in the public service" in South Africa.

