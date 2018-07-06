Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Post Office, Telkom workers down tools

  • South Africa
File: Postal workers around the country have downed tools. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - Post offices around the country have shut their doors over wage disputes.

Thousands of grant beneficiaries are now left in the lurch.

Three unions -- the CWU, SACU and DEPACU -- are joining forces and their members are expected to take part in a march in Johannesburg.

The Post Office is advising recipients to draw their cash at ATMs.

eNCA

