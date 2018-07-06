Post Office, Telkom workers down tools

File: Postal workers around the country have downed tools. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - Post offices around the country have shut their doors over wage disputes.

Thousands of grant beneficiaries are now left in the lurch.

Post office workers embarked on a strike as thousands of grant beneficiaries continue to queue for their payments #SASSA pic.twitter.com/YD6Bq7uHNN — Thuba Vilane (@thubao) July 6, 2018

Three unions -- the CWU, SACU and DEPACU -- are joining forces and their members are expected to take part in a march in Johannesburg.

Communication Workers Union, DEPACU & SACU will join forces tomorrow; the 6th of July 2018 as they shut down The South African Post Office and Telkom. They will be gathering at the Mary Fitzgerald Square at 9am in Johannesburg. #CWUStrike @Fin24 @MorningLiveSABC @eNCA @JacaNews pic.twitter.com/mM9aVIKt4i — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) July 5, 2018

The Post Office is advising recipients to draw their cash at ATMs.

Workers affiliated to CWU, DEPACU & SACU have started gathering outside Mary Fitzgerald square. They are demanding 12% increase from Telkom and SAPO. #eNCA #SAPO #CWUStrike pic.twitter.com/E4GGKIrsgg — Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) July 6, 2018

eNCA