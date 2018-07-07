Post Office, Telkom workers vow to fight to the end

File: Three unions who represent Telkom and the South African Post Office say they’ve been fighting for a wage increase for over three years. Photo: Lebohang Mashiloane

JOHANNESBURG - Post Office and Telkom workers belonging to three unions are on strike across the country.

Members of the Communication Workers Union, Customs Union, and the Democratic Postal and Communications Union say they will fight to the end until their demands are met.

The three unions say they have been fighting for a wage increase for over three years.

Workers have embarked on a nationwide strike, demanding a 12 percent salary increase from both entities.

The first day of the strike also had a major impact on social grant beneficiaries.

With the new payment distributor being the Post Office, beneficiaries struggled to access their money.

But the Communication Workers Union says the strike needs to go on.

“We are looking at other measures to make sure the poor aren’t compromised because of the dispute we have with the employer,” said Aubrey Tshabalala, CWU.

One worker, who has been working for the Post Office for over 22 years, says she’s appalled by the working conditions.

She says the situation is so bad that they don't have cleaners in hubs, toilets are dirty and the airconditioners are not working.

Unions will wait until Monday to see what both Telkom and the Post Office bring to the table before they continue on a nationwide strike.

