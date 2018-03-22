Powa turns the spotlight on #TheDailyAbuse experienced in South Africa

File: Powa estimates 360 women are abused in South Africa daily and aims to create mass awareness of this problem that often exists in secret. Photo: Youtube / Screenshot

JOHANNESBURG - People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) has released a 39-page newspaper with 360 stories of women abuse to bring attention to the problem of gender-based violence in South Africa.

The rate of sexual and physical violence against women in South Africa is among the highest in the world.

The untold stories of victims of gender-based violence are imagined in this newspaper, some stories are based on previous news reports, some on first-person accounts and statistics.

According to the Gauteng Gender-Based Violence Indicators Project, 51.3 percent of women in the Gauteng sample had experienced gender-based violence at least once in their lifetime.

75.5 percent of men had perpetrated GBV at least once in their lifetime.

POWA estimates 360 women are abused in South Africa daily and aims to create mass awareness of this problem that often exists in secret.

The organisation with the advertising agency, Joe Public want to "stop people turning the page on daily abuse".

The release of the paper coincides with a live event in Sandton, activating a website that will contain information about support services for victims of gender-based violence.

For more information on the project, visit www.thedailyabuse.co.za or follow the hashtag #thedailyabuse.

