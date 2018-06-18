Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Power grid remains constrained: Eskom

  • South Africa
Eskom workers have been on strike since last Wednesday, picketing over a 0% wage increase. eNCA's Slindelo Masikane is in studio to unpack the reasons behind strike and allegations of sabotage at various power stations. Video: eNCA
File: Eskom says consumers have been using electricity sparingly and it did not have to resort to outages on Sunday. Photo: eNCA/Bianca Bothma

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it will take 10 days for the power grid to recover from the effects of the recent strike.

Last week, the country experienced the first round of load-shedding since 2015.

Eskom says consumers have been using electricity sparingly and it did not have to resort to outages on Sunday.

But it cautions the power system remains constrained.

The power utility claims protesting workers sabotaged its systems, leading to the outages.

But unions are denying this.

Workers downed tools after Eskom refused to grant salary increases this year.

But, the parastatal has now agreed to start wage talks.

