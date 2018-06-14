Power supply constrained as Eskom employees picket

File: Eskom said on Thursday that power supply will be constrained amid a strike by its employees. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said on Thursday that power supply will be constrained amid a strike by its employees.

“The generation and distribution of electricity across Eskom’s network is constrained today due to the acts of sabotage and intimidation that characterise the current industrial action by members of the trade unions,” the power utility said in a statement.

According to Eskom, there were a number of incidents of “road blockades, attacks on staff, and wilful damage of electricity infrastructure. As a result, all road coal deliveries have been stopped for security reasons.”

#PowerUpdate: Intimidation and road blockades are rife at most of Eskom's power stations and regional offices this morning, a move that might compromise Eskom's ability to keep the lights on. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates on various media platforms. pic.twitter.com/4mEdhM3ls9 — Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) June 14, 2018

It said power stations that were affected the most by the strike are Hendrina, Camden, Kendal, and Arnot.

Unions are demanding a 15 percent salary increase across the board in a one-year agreement.

But Eskom says it is not going to increase salaries at all this year.

The power utility is facing serious financial woes, including debt of R350-billion.

Unions have given Eskom seven days to respond to their demands.

