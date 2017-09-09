Joburg CBD to be switched on again

File: City Power says theft of copper cable has increased tenfold since 2005. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON

JOHANNESBURG – Power will be restored to some parts of the Johannesburg CBD this weekend.

About 20 streets in the inner city have been without electricity for almost a week after thieves gained access to underground tunnels and burnt and stole copper cables.

Several businesses were forced to close while others have had to rely on gas and generators.

Technicians have been hard at work trying to restore about 36km of cable to restore electricity to the area.

The new cable is needed to relink the three electricity substations that supply power to about 20,000 customers in the CBD.

City Power spokesman Louis Pieterse said the percentage of Johannesburg power outages caused by cable theft was now 10 times what it was in 2005.

“In 2005, the total outage caused by cable theft was at four percent, now it’s at 40 percent and the reason for that is the huge increase in the market, so there is a demand.”

City Power hoped to improve the situation by increasing patrols and other security measures.

“We have cameras at the stations linked to almost all the tunnels, but the cameras are focused on in control rooms. We are installing additional cameras also focusing on the entry points of the stations and we are going to install cameras along cable tunnel as well as smoke and heat detectors," said Pieterse.

It is hoped that power in the city centre will be restored completely by Tuesday or Wednesday.

At least 22 people have been arrested for the theft.

