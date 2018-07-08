Prasa chairperson's hijacking a scare tactic: spokesperson

File: Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama was pepper-sprayed and bundled into the boot of her car in Houghton on Thursday. Photo: Gallo / Mduduzi Ndzingi

JOHANNESBURG - Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama was pepper-sprayed and bundled into the boot of her car in Houghton on Thursday.

She was later dumped unharmed in the east of Johannesburg.

Her spokesperson believes its the result of a fightback from all those looting the state-owned entity.

"From where we sit, this is a scare tactic," said Mathatha Tsedu, Kweyama's spokesperson.

"Everyone is aware that Prasa is in the middle of an investigation and this disruption is not being accepted by some people."

Kweyama was the second high-ranking Prasa official to have been kidnapped in three months.

Three months ago, Prasa’s Acting CEO Lindikhaya Zide was also hijacked as he left his office.

His hijackers used the same modus operandi and only made off with his briefcase.

eNCA