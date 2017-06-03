Prasa ordered to stop operating trains under 'abnormal' conditions

File: Thursday’s train crash in Elandsfontein outside Johannesburg claimed the life of one person and left scores injured. Photo: ER24/Russel Meiring

JOHANNESBURG - The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) has ordered the Passenger Rail Agency to stop manually authorising train movements immediately.



This follows Thursday’s train crash in Elandsfontein outside Johannesburg, in which one person was killed and scores injured.

The regulator says a preliminary investigation shows cable theft had affected signalling.

Prasa then authorised two trains to move in the same section, but they later collided.

The regulator says this points to poor management and notes that Gauteng has a history of similar incidents.

“The operator [Prasa] is therefore directed to immediately cease operating trains in the Prasa Gauteng region under abnormal working conditions.

"Trains will be operated only when normal operating conditions have been restored,” said RSR spokesperson Madelein Williams.

Failure to comply with the directive and would result in criminal charges and/or a penalty being imposed, Williams said.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA