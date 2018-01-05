Prasa to give legal support to Free State train crash victims

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA will provide legal support to victims of the train crash near Kroonstad in the Free State, says Prasa acting CEO Mthuthuzeli Swarts.

At least 18 people died when a truck tried to cross the track on Thursday and was hit by a train.

More than 260 people were injured.

Prasa says it will take about two days to resume rail services in the area.

"We believe this was carelessness on the part of the [truck] driver," says Swarts.

"We will assist our passengers in any legal proceedings that will [be instituted] against the company that owns the truck that led to this accident," he says.

eNCA