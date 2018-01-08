Identification of train crash victims expected to get under way

JOHANNESBURG - The process of identifying bodies at the Kroonstad morgue following Thursday's train crash is expected to begin on Monday.

Nineteen people died in the horrific accident. Several people are still missing.



Relatives are hoping they will be able to find them this week. They were unable to do it this weekend as the morgue was closed.

Their desperate searches at hospitals and the crash site have been in vain.

Meanwhile, Prasa's 24-hour help centre in Johannesburg should be up and running on Monday.

That's despite the rail agency promising it was operational last week.

On Sunday, the railway agency said the centre's phone line was operational but only skeleton staff were on duty.

Other stakeholders, including the Road Accident Fund, have still not set up.

Hundreds of people were travelling to Johannesburg on the Shosholoza Meyltrain when it crashed into a truck at a railway crossing in Kroonstad, Free State, killing 19 people.

eNCA