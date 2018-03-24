Presidency calls DA's Zuma court challenge 'predictable'

File: The DA wants to stop the state from paying former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency has called the DA’s decision to challenge in court an agreement to pay former President Jacob Zuma's legal bills predictable.

DA Federal Chairperson James Selfe said it might be predictable, but it’s also entirely understandable.

"There's something entirely wrong with it and if the Presidency itself is not prepared to go to court to review and have that set aside, then the official opposition must do so," he said.

The DA wants a court to order Zuma to pay back just over R15-million in legal fees that were coughed up by the state.

The party filed papers with the North Gauteng High Court on Friday.

It also seeks a declaratory order clarifying whether, in fact, the state should be footing the legal bill for a former president.

The DA is arguing that the provisions of the State Attorney Act that the Presidency relied on to pay Zuma’s ballooning bill, aren’t relevant as he’s cited in his private and not official capacity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement that his office is bound by 2006 and 2008 agreements Zuma reached with the Presidency to pay his legal bills until a court overturns them.

The application has not been brought on an urgent basis, which means it could take several months before it is heard.

eNCA