Presidency clarifies photo of Ramaphosa 'kneeling' before Zulu King

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency has clarified an image seemingly showing President Cyril Ramaphosa kneeling before Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini.

Since Ramaphosa's meeting with the king at the weekend, a photo's been circulating on social media showing the president on his knees while the king is seated.

The Presidency says the picture is from last year and has nothing to do with the ongoing land debate.

"The president is outraged by the insinuation that has been created by that image...created around it,” said Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Ramaphosa met with the King following last weels Land Imbizo held in Ulundi.

The king had prayed for ANC’s internal battles to worsen following recommendations by a panel, led by former President Kgalema Motlante, that the Ingonyama Trust be dissolved and all land under it be given to municipalities.

