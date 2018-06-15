President Ramaphosa appoints panel to review state security agency

File: President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a high-level panel to look into the "mandate, capacity and organisational integrity of the State Security Agency." Photo: GCIS

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a "high-level review panel to assess the mandate, capacity and organisational integrity of the State Security Agency (SSA)", the presidency announced in a media release on Friday.

This follows the president's statement on 8 May in the National Assembly, in which he set out his intention to set up the panel.

President Ramaphosa also appointed former Minister of Defence, Charles Nqakula, as his national security adviser.

The president said the panel would have to identify appropriate measures to be instituted to address the current challenges within the agency.

"The main objective of the review panel is to assist in ensuring a responsible and accountable national intelligence capability for the country in line with the Constitution and relevant legislation," the media briefing noted.



The panel will be expected to complete its work in the next three months.



The panel consists of the following members:-



• Sydney Mufamadi - Chairperson

• Barry Gilder

• Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk

• Sibusiso Vil-Nkomo

• Murray Michell

• Basetsana Molebatsi

• Siphokazi Magadla

• Andre Pruis

• Jane Duncan

• Silumko Sokupa