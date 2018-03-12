Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

President Ramaphosa holds talks with ANC Veterans League

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa wil meet with members of the ANC Veterans League on Monday morning. 

Among veterans expected to attend the meeting are Dr Fazel Randera and Reverend Frank Chikane.

The veterans had a tense relationship with former President Jacob Zuma, slammed his leadership and called for his removal.

 

 

The league has also been vocal about corruption in the party.

The president previously promised to engage ANC elders to ensure that they are consulted on party matters. 

 

