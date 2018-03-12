President Ramaphosa holds talks with ANC Veterans League

<span itemprop="name" content="Cyril Ramaphosa charms the socks off of women ahead of his meeting"></span> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="45"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_t0beug3g/version/100002"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-03-12T06:12:58.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="360"></span>

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa wil meet with members of the ANC Veterans League on Monday morning.

Among veterans expected to attend the meeting are Dr Fazel Randera and Reverend Frank Chikane.

The veterans had a tense relationship with former President Jacob Zuma, slammed his leadership and called for his removal.

Reverend Frank Chikane has arrived at the office of the @CyrilRamaphosa Foundation ahead of the meeting between Ramaphosa, Mabuza and @MYANC veterans this morning. @zizikodwa is also here ahead of the meeting with several senior members of the party. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) March 12, 2018

The league has also been vocal about corruption in the party.

The president previously promised to engage ANC elders to ensure that they are consulted on party matters.

eNCA