President Ramaphosa in Mauritania for AU summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa received by Mauritanian Prime Minister Yahya Ould Hademineon on arrival at the Nouakchott International Airport ahead of the 31st AU Summit in Mauritania. Photo: PresidencyZA

NOUAKCHOTT - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott for the 31st ordinary session of the assembly of African Union (AU) heads of state and government on July 1 and 2, the presidency said on Saturday.

The AU assembly was preceded by the 36th ordinary session of the permanent representatives’ committee on June 25 and 26 June, and the 33rd ordinary session of the executive council on June 28 and 29, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

The 2018 theme for the summit is “Winning the fight against corruption: A sustainable path to Africa’s transformation”. It presented a "unique opportunity to reflect on and address specific challenges related to the fight against corruption on the continent".

"This AU summit is expected to deliberate on a number of issues, including the institutional reform and financing of the African Union; peace and security on the continent; developments related to the African continental free trade area (AfCFTA); the African common position on negotiations of a new co-operation agreement between the African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) developing countries, and the European Union (EU) post-2020, and the adoption of the 2019 African Union budget."

During the summit, consideration would also be given to the appointment of four judges to the African Court on Human and People's Rights, five members of the African Union Commission on International Law, four members of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, and the vice-president of the Council of the Pan-African University (PAU).

On Saturday, Ramaphosa will participate in a meeting of the African Union high-level ad hoc committee on South Sudan on the margins of the summit. He is also expected to participate in an event to mark the centenary celebration of former president Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu; Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies; and Finance Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele, Diko said.

African News Agency