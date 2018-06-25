President Ramaphosa mourns Goldblatt's passing

File: Photographer David Goldblatt during an exhibition of his work at the KZNSA Art Gallery. Photo: Gcina Ndwalane / ANA

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his deep sadness on the passing of renowned photographer and recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga, David Goldblatt on Monday.

Sad to hear of the passing of David Goldblatt, one of the most important photographers documenting developments in South Africa during the period of Apartheid. Thank you for your groundbreaking work.#davidgoldblatt



©David Goldblatt. 3 women at Soper Road, Johannesburg, 1972 pic.twitter.com/JY1Jo66zRg — The Independent Photographer (@indep_photo) June 25, 2018

Goldblatt passed on at the age of 88, and was one of South Africa’s most celebrated photographers. He was also an internationally acclaimed documentary photographer.

“We have lost yet another of our own celebrated photographers, who through the lens built a reputation as one of the country’s leading documenter of the struggles of our people. He captured the social and moral value systems that portrayed South Africa during a period of apartheid system in order to influence its changing political landscape," Ramaphosa said.

"Our country remains proud of his contribution to the portrayal of its life through the medium of photography and for leaving an indelible mark in our inclusive literary culture. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Rest in Peace, David Goldblatt, photographer. He captured the soul of a nation in the fleeting interplay of light and shade, and in so doing, he helped to set it free. — Gus Silber (@gussilber) June 25, 2018

Following the tradition of his Jewish faith, Goldblatt will be laid to rest on Tuesday at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg at noon.

We lost a titan today.



Rest in Power, David Goldblatt (1930–2018). pic.twitter.com/Dl5QjdJxmj — DoeRayMe (@RemiOnabanjo) June 25, 2018

She told him: "You'll be the driver and i'll be the lady", then they grabbed the car bumper and posed, Hillbrow, 1975 © David Goldblatt pic.twitter.com/v89aooODyu — phot(o)lia (@photoliax) June 25, 2018

The ConCourt and its artworks committee, which benefited from the generous benefactions of David Goldblatt's powerful work, express our deepest condolences to the family on his death this morning. — Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) June 25, 2018

Renowned South African photographer David Goldblatt has died, aged 87. He passed away peacefully in the early hours of this morning at his home in Johannesburg (via @Goodman_Gallery)



[Photograph of Goldblatt by Mikhael Subotzky, January 2018] pic.twitter.com/0C4WgZWYDH — IG: @Africasacountry (@africasacountry) June 25, 2018

We at Standard Bank are saddened by the passing of renowned photographer, David Goldblatt. His work as a photojournalist and keeper of our shared memory as a nation will always be remembered and appreciated. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. -- Rodrigo H. pic.twitter.com/ndi8bzIDeT — Standard Bank Arts (@StandardBankArt) June 25, 2018

South African photographer David Goldblatt, known for his documentation of the country during the period of apartheid, has passed away aged 87. https://t.co/67Vmztgchx



© Mikhael Subotzky/Magnum Photos pic.twitter.com/oihIckMARQ — Magnum Photos (@MagnumPhotos) June 25, 2018

African News Agency