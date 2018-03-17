President Ramaphosa on working visit to Mozambique

MAPUTO - President Cyril Ramaphosa - in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) - has arrived in the Mozambican capital Maputo on a working visit, the presidency said on Saturday.

The visit formed part of a long-standing tradition in the SADC region whereby newly elected heads of state paid courtesy calls to the neighbouring countries, Ramaphosa's spokeswoman Khusela Diko said in a statement.

In Mozambique, Ramaphosa will hold discussions with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on cementing bilateral relations between the two countries. South Africa and Mozambique enjoyed cordial bilateral relations, underpinned by strong historical and political bonds that dated back to the era of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and the State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba. Following the visit to Mozambique, Ramaphosa would travel to Zimbabwe, where he will pay a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Diko said.



African News Agency