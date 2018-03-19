Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

President Ramaphosa suspends stubborn Moyane

  • South Africa
File: President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he has suspended SARS commissioner Thomas Moyane. Photo: supplied / GCIS

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he has suspended SARS commissioner Thomas Moyane, effective immediately.

The president stated that the ‘disciplinary proceedings’ that have been pending against Moyane hinder the credibility of SARS.

 

Moyane has been accused of dodging channels to assist the Guptas, which implicates Moyane in money laundering and fraud.

It is alleged that he pressured SARS officials to make three VAT payments to the Guptas.

Moyane is expected to appear before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Finance, to explain his handling of the Jonas Makwakwa matter.

Former President Jacob Zuma appointed Moyane as the commissioner of SARS on 27 September 2014.

 

 

