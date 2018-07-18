President Ramaphosa to visit Mvezo on Mandela Day

File: President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday visit former president Mandela's birthplace of Mvezo near Mthatha, Eastern Cape. Photo: eNCA

EAST LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday handover three fully furnished houses and groceries to some of the most destitute beneficiaries in Mvezo near Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

The July 18, marks 100 years since the birth of late former president Nelson Mandela in 1918 and the centenary is an occasion to reflect on his life and legacy, also to follow his call to make the world a better place.

The Eastern Cape government and the Mvezo Traditional Council have partnered in commemorating International Nelson Mandela Day at his home village.

According to the spokesperson for the provincial sports, recreation arts and culture department, Andile Nduna, the commemoration will be under the theme “Be the legacy”.

Nduna said they will launch the Mvezo clinic that will employ seven people on a full-time basis which includes four nurses, an administrator and two cleaners.

“The clinic will be named after the late Nosekeni Nongathi Mandela to pay homage to the mother of the international statesman as part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Legacy. There will also be an opening of a water system for the village of Mqhekezweni that will service the whole region,” said Nduna.

In November 2009, the United Nation’s General Assembly declared 18 July the Nelson Mandela International Day. This recognised Mandela’s values and his dedication to the service of humanity in conflict resolution, race relations, promotion and protection of human rights. People around the world are encouraged to volunteer 67 minutes of their time to a worthy cause.

“The 67 Minutes is a reflection of the service that Nelson Mandela devoted his life to the service of humanity as a human rights lawyer, a prisoner of conscience, an international peacemaker and the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa,” added Nduna.

