President Zuma lied under oath: Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana

  • South Africa
File: Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head, Mxolisi Nxasana. Nxasana has filed an affidavit with regards to his dismissal from the NPA. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head, Mxolisi Nxasana, has filed an affidavit in a civil case involving Freedom Under Law, Corruption Watch and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

The organisations want the court to review a R17-million golden handshake paid to Nxasana, and want his removal declared invalid.

In his affidavit Nxasana denies asking Zuma to remove him as head of the prosecuting authority.

Zuma claimed that Nxasana left the job willingly.

Nxasana also claimed the President's legal adviser asked him to co-operate with Zuma and offered to pay his legal costs.

In June 2014, the DA claimed that Nxasana was being targeted because he allowed fraud and corruption charges against suspended police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to be reinstated.

In August 2014, Nxasana brought an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court to stop President Zuma from suspending him from the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

However, after discussions between the parties, the matter was withdrawn.

Later, in February 2015, the president established an inquiry to determine the fitness of Nxasana to hold office.

However, in May, he withdrew the enquiry, claiming that he was engaging with Nxasana about his future.

By the end of May it was understood what this meant when Nxasana resigned from his post at the NPA.

eNCA

