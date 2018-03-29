Pretoria school robbed second time in a week

File: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said schools were under siege. Photo: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

JOHANNESBURG – They say lightning doesn’t strike twice, but it has for one Pretoria high school which was robbed a second time in a week.

The school was robbed of food, computers and laptops just days ago.

Officials revealed the latest incident in a statement by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) on Thursday.

The department said Dr WF Nkomo High School in Atteridgeville was once again robbed on Wednesday.

Two smartboards were stolen and three others were abandoned on school premisis, the GDE added.

“It is really devastating, we are under siege. How can criminals be allowed to target our schools in this manner" Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

Warnings of syndicate

The GDE last week raised the alarm about the spate of robberies taking place at schools, especially in the Tshwane metro.

This after three schools in the council were targetted, all last week.

The GDE had also warned it believed a syndicate was operating in the area, given the similarities of the offences committed.

Other schools targetted by robbers last week included Thohoyandou Primary School and Flavius Mareka Secondary School.

Four computers were stolen at Thohoyandou Primary School while criminals made off with all National School Nutrition Programme stock at Flavius Mareka Secondary School.

Members of the community have been urged to report any information regarding the matter to police.

eNCA