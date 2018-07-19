UPDATE: Prisoner, official injured in N12 accident

File: Two people, an inmate and a prison official, have been injured in an accident on the N12 towards Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, earlier on Thursday. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they don't suspect any foul play following an accident that left an inmate and prison official injured.

The accident occurred on the N12 highway, south of Johannesburg on Thursday.



The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured while the inmate sustained minor injuries.

A third occupant was unhurt.

Prison officials were transporting the inmate from Leeuwkop Prison to Protea Glen Magistrate's Court when the vehicle overturned twice.

A mechanical fault is believed to have been the cause of the accident.

eNCA