Probe into gas leak deaths under way

Eyewitness reports indicate that the explosions occurred at the foot of the Bluff (the area circled). Photo: eNCA / Judith Subban

DURBAN - Investigations are under way into the deaths of six people at a naval base in Durban.

It follows a gas leak in an underground sewer pit.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that three of its members were killed together with three Public Works employees.

At least twenty others have been injured.

It's been established that the men were exposed to high levels of leaking methane gas in the pit.

Paramedics declared them dead on the scene.



The names of the deceased will be released once their families and next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, the SANDF says Military Police and the SAPS are investigating the incident.

In the meantime, the area remains out of bounds to unauthorised personnel, including the media, with strict restrictions in place.

