Easter weekend road death toll continues to climb

Twelve people have been killed in a tragic bus crash in central KZN. At least a further 15 have been injured and treated by paramedics. Photo: Supplied

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesman Simon Zwane gives us the latest update on the fatal accident near Port Shepstone this past weekend. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Road Traffic Management Corporation says this year's Easter road death toll is expected to be higher than last year's.

They were hopeful it would be lower, but that was before two big fatal crashes.

Police are investigating an accident that killed nine people, including three children, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Monday night.

Traffic officials say two minibus taxis collided with a third taxi travelling in the opposite direction, causing other approaching vehicles to crash.

The accident happened on the N2 in Umzumbe near Port Shepstone.

The accident comes three days after 15 people died in a bus accident near Ntunjambili, also in KZN.

The passengers on the bus were heading to a traditional wedding at Nkandla.

It's understood the driver failed to negotiate a bend.

A multi-disciplinary team is investigating.

Over the Easter weekend alone, 1,738 motorists were caught speeding, 354 for overloading, 843 without driver's licenses and 346 without public driver's permits.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA