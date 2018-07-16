Protest action shuts down traffic on N1 South

Protesters pictured marching along the N1 South near Brakfontein, on Monday, 16 July 2018. Photo: Twitter/@TrafficSA

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - Protest action has halted traffic on the N1 from Centurion to Midrand on Monday morning.

While JMPD could not officially comment on the identity or motivations of the group who has blocked the road, protesters were pictured carrying signs emblazoned with the moniker of the National Transport Movement (NTM).

Centurion - #AVOID N1 South: #ProtestAction RT @RomeoBleck @TrafficSA N1 south near Old JHB Road offramp. Bus blocking the highway due to protests pic.twitter.com/zsEjooFkO8 — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 16, 2018

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar stated traffic has been seriously affected and officers have been dispatched to the scene to disperse the protest.

He could not give an indication when normal traffic would resume and cautioned motorists to avoid the route.

eNCA