Protesters block N3 Toll Route at Van Reenen's Pass

HARRISMITH - Protesters blocked the N3 Toll Route in both directions at Van Reenens Pass between Harrismith and the Tugela Toll Plaza towards Ladysmith on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement and emergency services were deployed to the area, but it wasn't immediately clear why the drivers were blocking the highway.

Con Roux of the N3 Toll Concession said there were extensive backlogs in both directions.

He said at this stage there was no indication when the road would be reopened.

@N3Route Trucks are blocking the Van Reenen's pass. Looks like some kind of a protest action pic.twitter.com/Q0JB6d5LO5 — Cephas Marikisi (@cephasmzw) June 20, 2018

Roux urged motorists to avoid travel in the area and, if necessary, to use alternative routes such as the R74 via Oliviershoek Pass.

Other options include:-

The R34/N11 – Vrede/Newcastle/Ladysmith

The R23 - Heidelberg/Standerton/Volksrust/Ladysmith

Motorists have been urged to obtain real-time traffic updates from the 24-hour N3 Route Helpline on 0800 63 4357; or to get traffic updates on Twitter using the handle @N3Route.

