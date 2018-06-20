Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Protesters block N3 Toll Route at Van Reenen's Pass

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, 20 June 2018 - The N3 freeway, linking Johannesburg and Durban, has been blocked at Van Reenen's Pass. It's believed truck drivers are behind the blockade. Video: eNCA

HARRISMITH - Protesters blocked the N3 Toll Route in both directions at Van Reenens Pass between Harrismith and the Tugela Toll Plaza towards Ladysmith on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement and emergency services were deployed to the area, but it wasn't immediately clear why the drivers were blocking the highway. 

Con Roux of the N3 Toll Concession said there were extensive backlogs in both directions.

He said at this stage there was no indication when the road would be reopened.

 

 

Roux urged motorists to avoid travel in the area and, if necessary, to use alternative routes such as the R74 via Oliviershoek Pass.

Other options include:-

The R34/N11 – Vrede/Newcastle/Ladysmith

The R23 - Heidelberg/Standerton/Volksrust/Ladysmith

 

 

Motorists have been urged to obtain real-time traffic updates from the 24-hour N3 Route Helpline on 0800 63 4357; or to get traffic updates on Twitter using the handle @N3Route.

