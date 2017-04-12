Protesters gear up for National Day of Action

File: Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg. Photo: Reuters / Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG - It's been dubbed the National Day of Action.

Seven opposition parties are joining hands to call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma.

Police say they expect at least 10,000 people to march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The leader of the UDM and spokesperson for the organisers said they're not too concerned about the turnout.

"Whether it's 100 or 2,000 people, we are not worried," said UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

As with last week's march, police expect it be peaceful.

"We expect no problems, people will abide by the law," said Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The mass protest takes place as the president turns 75.

eNCA