Protesters hold Ditsobotla mayor hostage

Ditsobotla mayor Daniel Buthelezi was held hostage by about 40 community members on Wednesday night. Photo: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG - Protesting residents took the Ditsobotla mayor, Daniel Buthelezi, hostage and set fire to the municipal buildings in Lichtenburg, North West, on Wednesday night.

BREAKING: Protesting residents throw petrol bombs into municipal building in Lichtenburg, mayor held hostage by residents #ditsobotla — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) May 24, 2017

About 40 community members took the mayor hostage.

They threatened to set themselves alight if their complaints about poor service delivery in the area were not heard.

The DA’s Chief Whip in the North West Legislature, Jacqueline Theologo, says the community is worried.

#Ditsobotla police in Ditsobotla Local Municipality are negotiating the release of mayor Daniel Buthelezi currently being held hostage. NN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2017

“Police are standing all around and the MEC entered the building to assist negotiations and get the Mayor Daniel Buthelezi out from the building. Community members are standing around worried, firefighters from the municipality have been assisted by local businesses like Clover trying to stop the blaze as it started around five thirty”, she said.

A month ago, community members protested in Lichtenburg to call for mayor Buthelezi to step down. They looted shops and burnt vehicles.

Buthelezi blamed a third force for the protests.

eNCA