UPDATE: Motorists urged to delay journeys from Durban

Protest action taking place on the N3 near the Mooi River Toll Plaza. Photo: TrafficSA

* Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

DURBAN - Officials are urging holidaymakers travelling from Durban to delay their journeys.

09h15 The Greytown Route is a possible alternative to avoid protest action at Mooi River. However, please be advised that it is a potentially dangerous road with only a single lane in each direction. It is NOT designed for peak traffic. https://t.co/8N1yxkFmy3 — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) April 2, 2018

Protesters have blocked the N3, near the Mooi River Toll Plaza, using burning tires.

The route between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is one of the busiest during the Easter long weekend as thousands of motorists make their way home from the coast.

KZN Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said they have decided to close the road because the lives of people will be put in danger.

The MOOIPlaza currently besieged by protest action. N3, R622 , R103 are areas to avoid. truck on fire on the N3-W (jhb.)alt routes is the N2 to Pongola to Gp.Alt Stanger to Greytown, onto Muden, Colenso, Ladysmith onto https://t.co/YwyZPyAl2T safe @ecrtraffic — Natal Towing Association (@nataltowing_nta) April 2, 2018

A better pic. Whole damn toll gate is closed pic.twitter.com/NXGHhxwbT1 — Nomfundo Ngcobo (@NomfundoNgcobo) April 2, 2018

Images of trucks being set alight have been shared on social media by motorists who have been stuck in traffic near the area.

KZN - N3 Route: #MooiRiver #ProtestAction (Update): ROAD CLOSED - motorists are urged to delay travel due to HEAVY DELAYS (non movement) in the area pic.twitter.com/ayahel70Il — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) April 2, 2018

The Road Management Traffic Corporation advised motorists to delay their trips and urged drivers to be extremely cautious on the busy road.

The protest comes as thousands of holidaymakers return to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal after the long Easter weekend.

Traffic authorities are urging people travelling from Durban to delay their journeys.



It is still not clear what the protest is about.

07h00 Protest action taking place in the vicinity of #MooiPlaza. Total road closure. Please delay your trips. We urge all drivers to be extremely cautious. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) April 2, 2018

Morning. This is for anyone driving back home from Durban, via N3. To avoid leaving for now. Protest action at Mooiriver Plaza. Cars damaged due to rock throwing and burning tyres and tankers. Major delays.#TrafficAlert #ArriveAlive #N3TollRoute pic.twitter.com/IImO93A2cX — Zwidesto (@nxumalo4) April 2, 2018

eNCA