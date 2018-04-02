Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Motorists urged to delay journeys from Durban

Protest action taking place on the N3 near the Mooi River Toll Plaza. Photo: TrafficSA

* Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

DURBAN - Officials are urging holidaymakers travelling from Durban to delay their journeys.

Protesters have blocked the N3, near the Mooi River Toll Plaza, using burning tires.

The route between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is one of the busiest during the Easter long weekend as thousands of motorists make their way home from the coast.

KZN Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said they have decided to close the road because the lives of people will be put in danger.

Images of trucks being set alight have been shared on social media by motorists who have been stuck in traffic near the area.

The Road Management Traffic Corporation advised motorists to delay their trips and urged drivers to be extremely cautious on the busy road.

The protest comes as thousands of holidaymakers return to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal after the long Easter weekend.

Traffic authorities are urging people travelling from Durban to delay their journeys.

It is still not clear what the protest is about.

