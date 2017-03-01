Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Protesting truck drivers block major highways into Pretoria

  • South Africa
Truckdrivers are protesting on Wednesday in Pretoria. The drivers will be handing over a memorandum at Union Buildings. Video: eNCA

PRETORIA - Several major roads leading into Pretoria have been blocked Wednesday morning due to protesting truck drivers. 

The protest is believed to be organised by the Coal Transportation Forum who have said in a statement that they organised the protest in response to government's committment to renewable energy which the forum believes will lead to crippling job losses in the sector. 

Trucks are blocking highways, including the N1 North in Centurion, as well as parts of the N14 and R21.

Isaac Mahamba, Metro police spokesperson, has urged motorists to use alternative routes in Pretoria this morning.

The go-slow and march is expected to go to the Union Buildings.

 

 

 

 

 

According to a statement by the forum, trucks will travel from parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng – converging in Marabastad in Pretoria where they intend to march to the Union Buildings and hand a memorandum to President Zuma.

 

 

 

