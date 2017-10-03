Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Protests break out at NMMU after student raped

  • South Africa
File: Protests have broken out at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University after reports that a student was raped on Monday night. Photo: Facebook / Nelson Mandela University

PORT ELIZABETH - Protests have broken out at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University after reports that a student was raped on Monday night.

Students have blocked several entrances to the Port Elizabeth campus.

They're protesting what they say is a lack of security.

Two students were working in a computer lab on Monday night when an unknown male entered.

He allegedly threatened them with a pair of scissors, and raped a 25-year-old woman.

The suspect then stole their cellphones and wallets and computer equipment.

The university's management says it will meet with students to discuss their grievances.

Police are investigating the case, and no arrests have been made yet.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close