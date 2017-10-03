Protests break out at NMMU after student raped

File: Protests have broken out at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University after reports that a student was raped on Monday night. Photo: Facebook / Nelson Mandela University

PORT ELIZABETH - Protests have broken out at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University after reports that a student was raped on Monday night.



Students have blocked several entrances to the Port Elizabeth campus.

They're protesting what they say is a lack of security.

1.Entrances to North & South are currently blocked by protesting students following the attack on two female students on 2nd Ave last night. — Mandela University (@MandelaUni) October 3, 2017

2.A management meeting will take place at 7am & info will be released thereafter. We will let you know about accessibility onto campus. — Mandela University (@MandelaUni) October 3, 2017

Two students were working in a computer lab on Monday night when an unknown male entered.

He allegedly threatened them with a pair of scissors, and raped a 25-year-old woman.

The suspect then stole their cellphones and wallets and computer equipment.

The university's management says it will meet with students to discuss their grievances.

Police are investigating the case, and no arrests have been made yet.

1.Nelson Mandela University is deeply saddened and shocked by the vicious attack on two students at Second Avenue Campus last night...

— Mandela University (@MandelaUni) October 3, 2017

2.The University stands in solidarity with students around safety concerns and challenges related to gender-based violence... — Mandela University (@MandelaUni) October 3, 2017

https://t.co/myMlXVsoo3 is engaging with protesting students around concerns as SAPS investigation continues into alleged rape & stabbing... — Mandela University (@MandelaUni) October 3, 2017

4.Both survivors are receiving the necessary support, along with others traumatised by last night’s horrific incident... — Mandela University (@MandelaUni) October 3, 2017

5.An update will be provided later in the day. In the interim, line managers should continue to communicate with their teams. — Mandela University (@MandelaUni) October 3, 2017

eNCA