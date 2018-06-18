Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Protests erupt in Meyerton

  • South Africa
File: Roads are closed and police are warning motorists to avoid the area. Photo: eNCA / Sikelelwa Mdingi

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

MEYERTON - Protest action has erupted on the R59 in Meyerton, Gauteng.

Roads are closed and police are warning motorists to avoid the area.

Police are on the scene to try and restore calm to the area.

eNCA

