Protests erupt in Meyerton

File: Roads are closed and police are warning motorists to avoid the area. Photo: eNCA / Sikelelwa Mdingi

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

MEYERTON - Protest action has erupted on the R59 in Meyerton, Gauteng.

A protest has erupted in the early hours this morning in #Meyerton. Residents blocked and stoned cars on the R59. Some of the protesters tried to loot beer cans from this truck. pic.twitter.com/rpQIKU1IJB — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) June 18, 2018

Roads are closed and police are warning motorists to avoid the area.

Police are on the scene to try and restore calm to the area.

#Midvaal #Meyerton #R59 CLOSED both directions due to unrest between Meyer and Johan le Roux. SAPs amd POPs on scene. #Avoid and use alternative routes. Mon 07:30 — Vaal Traffic Network (@VaalTraffic) June 18, 2018

eNCA